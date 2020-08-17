 

WATCH LIVE: First Night of the Democratic National Convention, Feat. Michelle Obama

63
Politics • Views: 552
0

YouTube

Join the PBS NewsHour for special coverage of the first night of the Democratic National Convention.

Starting at 7 p.m. ET, NewsHour Politics Reporter Daniel Bush will talk to NewsHour Correspondent Lisa Desjardins about what Democrats are thinking on opening night; Mary Lahammer of Twin Cities PBS about what voters are saying in her state; Princeton University professor Eddie S. Glaude Jr about what questions Democrats must answer about calls for police and criminal justice reform; and the Cook Political Report’s Amy Walter on the Electoral Map and which states are most at risk for Democrats and Republicans. He’ll also hear from Democratic delegates across the country, and take your questions about the Democratic National Convention.

Starting at 8 p.m. ET, join PBS anchor and managing editor Judy Woodruff for analysis and ongoing coverage of the Demoratic speakers beginning at 9 p.m. ET. They include: Sens. Bernie Sanders and Catherine Cortez Masto, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Rep.Jim Clyburn, convention chair and Rep. Bennie Thompson, Rep. Gwen Moore, former Ohio Gov. John Kasich, Sens. Doug Jones and Amy Klobuchar, and former first Lady Michelle Obama.

