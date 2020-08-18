Colbert Interviews Amb. Susan Rice (2 Parts): Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping Benefit the Most From Four More Years of Trump
Ambassador Susan Rice has been a major target of the Republican Party for years, because she’s their worst nightmare: a black woman with a laser intellect, standing up for human rights and freedom. They’ve devoted a huge amount of time and effort to smearing and attacking her; the GOP invariably shows its true self when faced with someone like this.
Former National Security Advisor and Ambassador Susan Rice says that the people who benefit the most from another four years of Trump are Russian President Putin and China’s Xi Jinping. Her book, “Tough Love: My Story of the Things Worth Fighting For,” is available now in paperback. #SusanRice #LateShowLIVE #DNC