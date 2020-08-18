The Bob Cesca Podcast: The Adults in the Room
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
The Adults In The Room — [Explicit Language] We recap the highlights from Day One of the Democratic National Convention; MIchelle Obama, Bruce Springsteen, and Biden on the train; Michelle triggered Trump; Previewing next week’s GOP shitshow; The highlights from Vol. 5 of the Senate Intelligence Committee’s Russia report; We have collusion!; Roger Stone and Manafort were the direct links; Louis DeJoy backs off, but will he reverse the damage?; Congressional hearings and 20 state lawsuits underway; Trump’s attacking drop boxes now; Buzz Burbank is here; With music by Black Sugar Transmission, Alexia Chambi, and Rocky Mountain Mike; and more!