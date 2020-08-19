Trump Crony Louis DeJoy Lied. The Wrecking of the Postal Service Is Continuing.

Yesterday Trump’s designated saboteur of the US Postal Service, Louis DeJoy (who bought his way into the job with a huge donation to Trump’s campaign), announced that he was “suspending” the effort to wreck the Post Office after a huge public and media outcry.

Would you be surprised to discover today that nothing has actually been “suspended?” Grand Rapids investigative reporter Heather Walker has the receipts.

DeJoy’s “suspension” announcement was just one more lie from an administration of thieves and liars. https://t.co/Rin98UL5nn — Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) August 19, 2020

Yesterday after DeJoy’s announcement, I tweeted that it wasn’t time to relax, that this could be yet another lie. Well, it was.