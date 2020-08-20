The Bob Cesca Podcast: Thanks, Obama
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Thanks, Obama — [Explicit Content] It’s been a bad day for BIff; Steve Bannon arrested for fraud; We Build The Wall; Kris Kobach, Curt Schilling, Erik Prince; Dave Clarke also involved; Don Junior and Trump himself endorsed the scam; Why Barr tried to fire Geoffrey Berman in SDNY; Judge rules Tump has to turn over his tax returns; Trump files another appeal; Massive state lawsuits against DeJoy and Trump for high crime felonies and conspiracy to manipulate the election; Barack Obama’s remarks at the DNC; Kamala Harris is the VP nominee; I know a predator when I see one; Jody Hamilton and TRex David Ferguson are here; With music by Jim Wuster and Amanda Green; and more!