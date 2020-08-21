Brilliant Never Seen Before Footage: Tom Petty, “Wildflowers” (Home Recording)

YouTube

Official Music Video for Tom Petty’s “Wildflowers” (Home Recording)

Today, “Wildflowers (Home Recording),” a solo demo version of the classic title track, premieres alongside a video featuring never before seen footage of Tom at his home, shot by Martyn Atkins during the recording of Wildflowers. The long-awaited reissue and comprehensive collection, will be released on October 16th. Tom’s vision of the project is becoming a reality due to the commitment of his loving family, bandmates and collaborators who helped unearth many previously unheard gems.

Pre-Order ‘Wildflowers & All The Rest’ Now at tompetty.lnk.to

Filmed: Martyn Atkins

Directed: Alan Bibby and Jonny Kofoed

Produced: Assembly