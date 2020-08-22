A Fantastic Tom Petty Home Demo: “You Don’t Know How It Feels” [Official Lyrics Video]

YouTube

It’s hard to choose but I think I actually prefer this home demo of “You Don’t Know How it Feels” over the fully produced version on Wildflowers. This is the real thing. I miss Tom.

Lyrics

Let me run with you tonight

I’ll take you on a moonlight drive

There’s someone I used to see

But they don’t give a damn for me



So let me get to the point, let’s roll another joint

And turn the radio loud, I’m too alone to be proud

You don’t know how it feels

You don’t know how it feels to be me



I’m so tired of being tired

Sure as night will follow day

Most things that I worry about never happen anyway

So let’s get to the point, let’s roll another joint

Let’s head on down the road

To somewhere I gotta go

You don’t know how it feels

You don’t know how it feels to be me



My old man was born to rock

He’s still tryin’ to beat the clock

Make of me what you will

I’ve got a little space to fill



So let’s get to the point, let’s roll another joint

Let’s head on down the road

To somewhere I got to go

And you don’t know how it feels

You don’t know how it feels

You don’t know how it feels to be me

You don’t know how it feels

No you don’t know how it feels

You don’t know how it feels to be me