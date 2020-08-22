 

A Fantastic Tom Petty Home Demo: “You Don’t Know How It Feels” [Official Lyrics Video]

It’s hard to choose but I think I actually prefer this home demo of “You Don’t Know How it Feels” over the fully produced version on Wildflowers. This is the real thing. I miss Tom.

Tom Petty’s “You Don’t Know How It Feels” (Home Recording) - listen now at tompetty.lnk.to

Video created and directed by Ben “Blaze” Brooks and Aaron Hymes

Lyrics
Let me run with you tonight
I’ll take you on a moonlight drive
There’s someone I used to see
But they don’t give a damn for me

So let me get to the point, let’s roll another joint
And turn the radio loud, I’m too alone to be proud
You don’t know how it feels
You don’t know how it feels to be me

I’m so tired of being tired
Sure as night will follow day
Most things that I worry about never happen anyway

So let’s get to the point, let’s roll another joint
Let’s head on down the road
To somewhere I gotta go
You don’t know how it feels
You don’t know how it feels to be me

My old man was born to rock
He’s still tryin’ to beat the clock
Make of me what you will
I’ve got a little space to fill

So let’s get to the point, let’s roll another joint
Let’s head on down the road
To somewhere I got to go
And you don’t know how it feels
You don’t know how it feels
You don’t know how it feels to be me
You don’t know how it feels
No you don’t know how it feels
You don’t know how it feels to be me

