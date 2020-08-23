 

Allison Young: “Everyday” (Buddy Holly Cover)

Everything else might be terrible, but definitely not this.

Hello everybody! I hope you are having a good week so far.

I don’t know about you, but this song always makes me smile! I hope it makes you smile today too. :)

“Everyday” is a song written by Buddy Holly and Norman Petty, recorded by Buddy Holly and the Crickets on May 29, 1957, and released on September 20, 1957, as the B-side of “Peggy Sue”, which went to three on the Billboard Top 100 chart in 1957.

My Patreon:
- patreon.com

My instruments:
-Ibanez Tenor Uke
-Omnichord OM-27
-Jasmine by Takamine classical guitar

Mic details:
-Voice + Guitar: Shure Vintage 545S Series 2 Unidyne III Microphone
-Uke (Direct input)

Video Details:
-Shot on my iPhone and edited with VideoLeap

Mix:
-By me on Garageband

End song credits:
George Street Shuffle by Kevin MacLeod is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license (creativecommons.org)
Source: incompetech.com
Artist: incompetech.com
______________________________________

Find me elsewhere:

Instagram: instagram.com
Bandcamp: allisonyoung.bandcamp.com
You can find my original music on all streaming platforms!

~Virtual Tip Jar:
PayPal: paypal.me
Venmo: @allisonnlovess

Wishing you health and happiness,
Xo

