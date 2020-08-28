Tigran Hamasyan: “The Dream Voyager”
This song is dedicated to my father who has an ability to see places in his dreams where he has never been before. Every once in a while, he visits these places following the memory of the details of his dreams.
Music written and produced by Tigran Hamasyan
Collages by Nanuka Tchitchoua
website: nanuka.com
Animation by T. Wade Ivy
website: kineopti.com
Tigran Hamasyan - piano, synthesisers, voice and drum programming
Evan Marien - electric bass
Arthur Hnatek - drums
New Album : “The Call Within” - available : smarturl.it
All songs are recorded at UCLA recording studio
Engineered by S. Husky Huskolds,
Assistant Engineer Jorge Velasco
Mixed by Pete Min at Lucy’s meet market, Los Angeles