A Brilliant Solo Concert by Bruce Hornsby - Three Songs at the Current
This Friday, Aug. 14, Bruce Hornsby releases his new album, “Non-Secure Connections.” The new album is the highly anticipated follow-up to Hornsby’s acclaimed album from last year, “Absolute Zero.” One year ago this week, Hornsby visited our studio to play songs from “Absolute Zero,” and we’re sharing those performances here.
SONGS PERFORMED
0:00 “Cast-Off”
5:55 “White Noise”
9:15 “Country Doctor”
PERSONNEL
Bruce Hornsby – piano, vocals
CREDITS
Video & Photo: Nate Ryan
Audio: Michael DeMark
Production: Derrick Stevens
FIND MORE:
2019 studio session: thecurrent.org
Subscribe to our channel:
youtube.com
Like/Follow:
facebook.com
@TheCurrent
instagram.com