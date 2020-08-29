 

A Brilliant Solo Concert by Bruce Hornsby - Three Songs at the Current

This Friday, Aug. 14, Bruce Hornsby releases his new album, “Non-Secure Connections.” The new album is the highly anticipated follow-up to Hornsby’s acclaimed album from last year, “Absolute Zero.” One year ago this week, Hornsby visited our studio to play songs from “Absolute Zero,” and we’re sharing those performances here.

SONGS PERFORMED
0:00 “Cast-Off”
5:55 “White Noise”
9:15 “Country Doctor”

PERSONNEL
Bruce Hornsby – piano, vocals

CREDITS
Video & Photo: Nate Ryan
Audio: Michael DeMark
Production: Derrick Stevens

