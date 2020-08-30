An Epic SOME MORE NEWS Rant: “The Freakin’ Post Office!”

Youtube Video

In today’s episode of Some More News, we try to pack in as much information as possible about the recent attacks on the post office, and the recent damage control about how the attacks on the post office are apparently no big deal.

Produced by Katy Stoll (@KatyStoll). Written by David C. Bell (@moviehooligan). Directed by Will Gordh (@Will_Gordh).

Source List - tinyurl.com

