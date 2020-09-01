 

The Bob Cesca Podcast: The Kardashian Straw

Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:

The Kardashian Straw — [Explicit Content] Buzz Burbank’s Hatch Act Justice League; How to report the Trump White House for Hatch Act violations; You can’t win if you don’t play; Trump says people from the dark shadows are helping Biden; Michael Schmidt’s new book; Rod Rosenstein stopped the counterintelligence probe; Trump wanted to personally prosecute Comey and Clinton; Trump’s cerebral event at Walter Reed; Don McGahn’s last straw; McConnell fell asleep during Russia briefing; The latest polls and the convention bounce; Six million COVID cases so far; With music by The Bitter Elegance and Mia Montenegro; and more!

