 

Yo-Yo Ma, Stuart Duncan, Edgar Meyer and Chris Thile: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

40
Music • Views: 958
0

YouTube

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music’s Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It’s the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space.

Sept. 1, 2020 | Josh Rogosin — Yo-Yo Ma, arguably the best known cellist in the world, assembled the world-class musical ensemble known as Goat Rodeo nearly 10 years ago. You’ve probably heard Stuart Duncan playing fiddle on albums with Dolly Parton, Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, and he was named the Academy of Country Music Fiddle Player of the Year numerous times. Edgar Meyer has played bass with Joshua Bell, Béla Fleck and Christian McBride, and the Nashville Symphony commissioned his first orchestral work in 2017. And you’d most likely recognize Chris Thile’s vocals and mandolin in the music of Nickel Creek and Punch Brothers.

The four musicians played Bob Boilen’s desk as Goat Rodeo in 2011. Fast forward a decade and this collaboration channels that same spectacular frenzy, separately captured in the gorgeous homes of the artists and mixed to perfection. As the audio engineer for Tiny Desk, I don’t have a favorite (home) concert yet, but the very first few seconds of this performance sent chills up my spine.

Not Our First Goat Rodeo (which you can hear at this link: goatrodeo.lnk.to) is the second album in nine years from the ultimate jam band, and it’s just as spontaneous and joyful to listen to as their first, The Goat Rodeo Sessions. All four musicians are credited as composers. They’re accompanied by songwriter Aoife O’Donovan, who lends her pitch-perfect vocals to close out the set. Chris Thile, the master of ceremonies for this Tiny Desk (home) concert, explains that “The Trappings” is about work/life balance, a timely sentiment.

SET LIST
“Your Coffee Is a Disaster”
“Waltz Whitman”
“The Trappings”

MUSICIANS
Stuart Duncan: fiddle, vocals; Chris Thile: mandolin, vocals; Yo-Yo Ma: cello; Edgar Meyer: bass; Aoife O’Donovan: vocals

CREDITS
Video by: James Rothman; Music Produced and Mixed by: Gabe Witcher; Producer: Josh Rogosin; Audio Mastering Engineer: Josh Rogosin; Video Producer: Morgan Noelle Smith; Associate Producer: Bobby Carter; Executive Producer: Lauren Onkey; Senior VP, Programming: Anya Grundmann

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
Bad Religion’s Greg Graffin on “Faith Alone,” Cautious Optimism for Shows in 2021 and the Election #BadReligion #GregGraffin #FaithAlone In 2020, no band would be spared the wrath of the COVID-19 pandemic. Punk icons Bad Religion weren’t going to mope about it. If anything, they took the opportunity to move forward sonically and culturally. The ...
teleskiguy
2 hours, 38 minutes ago
Views: 77 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Who Goes Nazi? Dorothy Thompson, Harper’s Magazine 1941 Oh, just revisiting Dorothy Thompson&#39;s &quot;Who Goes Nazi?&quot; Harper&#39;s, 1941: https://t.co/U2zbLdjWgM &mdash; Paige Williams ☕️ (@williams_paige) August 30, 2020 "...I think young D over there is the only born Nazi in the room. Young D is the spoiled only ...
jaunte
2 days, 6 hours ago
Views: 247 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
#Thegreatpoolpondconversion - 200823No pictures this week.Yvette has flown the coop and no one new has shown up.And the work we did just doesn’t rate photos. We split ourselves off into separate jobs. - Powerwashing and staining the deck for her.- Building the ...
dangerman
1 week ago
Views: 498 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 4
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Tom Waits - ‘Hell Broke Luce’"Hell Broke Luce" by Tom Waits from the album 'Bad As Me,' 2011Directed By Matt Mahurin Official Site: tomwaits.comOfficial Store: tomwaitsstore.comFacebook: facebook.comTwitter: @tomwaits #tomwaits #badasme
Thanos
1 week, 2 days ago
Views: 556 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Sheryl Crow - Lonely Alone Ft. Willie NelsonMusic video by Sheryl Crow performing Lonely Alone. © 2020 Big Machine Label Group, LLC vevo.ly
Thanos
1 week, 4 days ago
Views: 720 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Rod Stewart - So Far Away (Official Video) Official music video for Rod Stewart – “So Far Away” from 'If We Fall in Love Tonight' (1996)🎼 Listen to more Rod Stewart here: rhino.lnk.to📺 Watch all the official Rod Stewart videos here bit.ly 🔔 Subscribe to the Rod ...
Thanos
1 week, 5 days ago
Views: 625 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
#Thegreatpoolpondconversion - 200816Another very hot day. Up went the gazebo and we just about finished the border, for now. We also started prepping the butterfly weed growing bed.Dug up two desert roses and replanted them out in the field.Of course we hit ...
dangerman
1 week, 6 days ago
Views: 707 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 7
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
On the Rocks — Official Trailer Faced with sudden doubts about her marriage, a young New York mother and writer (Rashida Jones) teams up with her larger-than-life playboy father (Bill Murray) to tail her husband (Marlon Wayans) in a bittersweet comedy about relationships, written and ...
Thanos
1 week, 6 days ago
Views: 722 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
A Drive Through the Woods After feeling really poorly the night before, I got some rest and found a better day today. I took a nice long drive down a bunch of fire roads in the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest. Here's a few images from ...
William Lewis
2 weeks ago
Views: 732 • Comments: 2 • Rating: 6
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Regina Spektor - One Little Soldier (From ‘Bombshell’ the Motion Picture Soundtrack) [Lyric Video]"One Little Soldier" by Regina Spektor, from "Bombshell" the Motion Picture Movie Soundtrack. Listen here: reginaspektor.lnk.to Connect with Regina at:reginaspektor.comfacebook.com@respektorinstagram.com Lyric video by: Aaron Hymes
Thanos
2 weeks, 2 days ago
Views: 784 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook