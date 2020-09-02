In Which Donald Trump Urges His Followers to Commit Voter Fraud (Seriously)
It’s just amazing to see this. Today the president of the US actually instructed his cultish followers to vote twice — once by mail, then again in person. This was not a joke. It was a thing that really happened.
Speaking in North Carolina on Sept. 2, President Trump said voters should send in mail-in ballots and then vote at a polling location to make sure the mail ballot is counted. Read more: wapo.st. Subscribe to The Washington Post on YouTube: wapo.st
