 

Trump Doubles and Triples Down: Instructs His Facebook and Twitter Followers to Commit Voter Fraud

206
Politics • Views: 2,126
0

Republicans and right wing drones immediately started claiming Trump was “joking” when he told his cult members to break the law and vote twice, so of course today he’s doubling and tripling down, and posting his instructions on both Twitter and Facebook.

He’s cleaned it up slightly since yesterday, by saying they should go to the polls and “see whether” their votes have already been counted. But of course, by election day many mail-in ballots will probably not have been counted, and this will result in the same voter fraud — or at very least, a log jam at polling stations as his cult members demand poll workers look up their data, data many of them will not even have access to.

The president of the US is mounting an all-out attack on American democracy, and it’s sickening to see.

Meanwhile, the press are doing that thing where they refuse to tell the plain truth about this insanity.

UPDATE at 9/3/20 10:54:22 am by Charles Johnson

A message from North Carolina’s State Board of Elections:

It is illegal to vote twice in an election. N.C.G.S. § 163-275(7) makes it a Class I felony for a voter, “with intent to commit a fraud to register or vote at more than one precinct or more than one time…in the same primary or election.” Attempting to vote twice in an election or soliciting someone to do so also is a violation of North Carolina law.

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
Matt Maeson - Giants (From at Home With the Kids) [Official Lyric Video] Download/Stream “Giants”: athomewiththekids.lnk.to Pre-order At home with the kids, a new one of a kind children’s album, here: athomewiththekids.lnk.to 100% of Atlantic Records net proceeds from the album are going to Save the Children, an organization that does amazing ...
Thanos
13 hours, 8 minutes ago
Views: 114 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Portugal. The Man - Tomorrow (From at Home With the Kids) [Official Audio] Download / Stream At home with the kids, a new one of a kind children’s album, here: athomewiththekids.lnk.to 100% of Atlantic Records net proceeds from the album are going to Save the Children, an organization that does amazing work ...
Thanos
13 hours, 10 minutes ago
Views: 110 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Driving HomeHad to discuss somethings with my ex earlier today and took the long way home... Learned my Nikkor-O 35/2 needs a lens hood, too, but that's another story :D Thanks for looking!
William Lewis
23 hours, 39 minutes ago
Views: 245 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 4
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
#Thegreatpoolpondconversion - 200830Ok ok. Lesson learned. Pictures from now on. There are lots of dragonflies especially in the early AM. They dive bomb and leave rings on the water. They are hard to catch in a photo. This is another shot of ...
dangerman
1 day, 3 hours ago
Views: 180 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 4
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Who Goes Nazi? Dorothy Thompson, Harper’s Magazine 1941 Oh, just revisiting Dorothy Thompson&#39;s &quot;Who Goes Nazi?&quot; Harper&#39;s, 1941: https://t.co/U2zbLdjWgM &mdash; Paige Williams ☕️ (@williams_paige) August 30, 2020 "...I think young D over there is the only born Nazi in the room. Young D is the spoiled only ...
jaunte
3 days, 21 hours ago
Views: 318 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
#Thegreatpoolpondconversion - 200823No pictures this week.Yvette has flown the coop and no one new has shown up.And the work we did just doesn’t rate photos. We split ourselves off into separate jobs. - Powerwashing and staining the deck for her.- Building the ...
dangerman
1 week, 2 days ago
Views: 568 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 4
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Tom Waits - ‘Hell Broke Luce’"Hell Broke Luce" by Tom Waits from the album 'Bad As Me,' 2011Directed By Matt Mahurin Official Site: tomwaits.comOfficial Store: tomwaitsstore.comFacebook: facebook.comTwitter: @tomwaits #tomwaits #badasme
Thanos
1 week, 4 days ago
Views: 628 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Sheryl Crow - Lonely Alone Ft. Willie NelsonMusic video by Sheryl Crow performing Lonely Alone. © 2020 Big Machine Label Group, LLC vevo.ly
Thanos
1 week, 6 days ago
Views: 782 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Rod Stewart - So Far Away (Official Video) Official music video for Rod Stewart – “So Far Away” from 'If We Fall in Love Tonight' (1996)🎼 Listen to more Rod Stewart here: rhino.lnk.to📺 Watch all the official Rod Stewart videos here bit.ly 🔔 Subscribe to the Rod ...
Thanos
2 weeks ago
Views: 695 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
#Thegreatpoolpondconversion - 200816Another very hot day. Up went the gazebo and we just about finished the border, for now. We also started prepping the butterfly weed growing bed.Dug up two desert roses and replanted them out in the field.Of course we hit ...
dangerman
2 weeks, 1 day ago
Views: 773 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 7
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook