Trump Doubles and Triples Down: Instructs His Facebook and Twitter Followers to Commit Voter Fraud

Republicans and right wing drones immediately started claiming Trump was “joking” when he told his cult members to break the law and vote twice, so of course today he’s doubling and tripling down, and posting his instructions on both Twitter and Facebook.

Based on the massive number of Unsolicited & Solicited Ballots that will be sent to potential Voters for the upcoming 2020 Election, & in order for you to MAKE SURE YOUR VOTE COUNTS & IS COUNTED, SIGN & MAIL IN your Ballot as EARLY as possible. On Election Day, or Early Voting,.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2020

…..go to your Polling Place to see whether or not your Mail In Vote has been Tabulated (Counted). If it has you will not be able to Vote & the Mail In System worked properly. If it has not been Counted, VOTE (which is a citizen’s right to do). If your Mail In Ballot arrives…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2020

….after you Vote, which it should not, that Ballot will not be used or counted in that your vote has already been cast & tabulated. YOU ARE NOW ASSURED THAT YOUR PRECIOUS VOTE HAS BEEN COUNTED, it hasn’t been “lost, thrown out, or in any way destroyed”. GOD BLESS AMERICA!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2020

He’s cleaned it up slightly since yesterday, by saying they should go to the polls and “see whether” their votes have already been counted. But of course, by election day many mail-in ballots will probably not have been counted, and this will result in the same voter fraud — or at very least, a log jam at polling stations as his cult members demand poll workers look up their data, data many of them will not even have access to.

The president of the US is mounting an all-out attack on American democracy, and it’s sickening to see.

Meanwhile, the press are doing that thing where they refuse to tell the plain truth about this insanity.

A message from North Carolina’s State Board of Elections: