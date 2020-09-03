Sheryl Crow - “In the End”

YouTube

So I decided to rework this video after feeling that it played in to the kind of hate that has been disseminated so efficiently for the last four years, and I don’t want amplify that toxicity in any way. Some politicians and large corporations have realized that by dividing us, they can line their pockets, and distract us from the things that are truly important - compassion towards others being one of them. What is happening in Congress is not relegated to one party. As long as our political leaders are taking money from large corporations in trade for legislation and favors, we are not represented and our gov’t does not work for the people. The point is, if we cannot have leaders who are public servants out of desire to serve America, we must vote for those who are. #CompassionInLeadership #NoLobbyiest #EndTermLimits #VoteLikeYourChildrenLiveHere