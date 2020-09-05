The Great Tommy Emmanuel: “Ruby’s Eyes”
When I see a new Tommy Emmanuel video, you have to know I’m gonna post it. Everything he does is magic.
“Ruby’s Eyes” appears on Tommy Emmanuel’s album “The Best of Tommysongs.” It was written, performed, and produced by Tommy. He plays his TE Personal Custom Maton guitar on this song. The video was directed and edited by Joshua Britt and Neilson Hubbard with Neighborhoods Apart.
Order “The Best of Tommysongs” here: store.tommyemmanuel.com
