It’s Just Fun: Jacob Collier, “Sleeping on My Dreams”
Featuring a host of my favourite dancers in the world – filmed in a whirlwind one-day shoot back in January – here’s the final music video from Djesse Vol. 3 (which is OUT NOW!!!)
Stream & Download Djesse Vol. 3 ➡ jacobcollier.lnk.to
Jacob’s entire musical universe ➡ jacobcollier.lnk.to
Director: Jacob Collier
Creative Director: Danna Takako & CLCollective
Choreography: Lindsey Blaufarb & Craig Hollamon
Animation by: Basa
Editors/Post-Production: Light Sail VR (Matthew Celia & Josh Helfferich)
Producer: Sally Sujin Oh
Director of Photography: Mego Lin
Dancers:
Yoe Apolinario
Reshma Gajjar
Macy Swaim
Teresa Toogie Barcelo
Judson Emery
Blake Miller
Alyse Rockett
Savannah Harrison
Kat Cheng
Colorist: Loren White
Production Designer: Matt Soko
Set Dresser: Devin Parker
1st AC: Edward Tran
2nd AC: Mark Viloria
Gaffer: Mohamed Alaali
Key Grip / Drone Op: Kevin Lachman
BBG: Kyle Klebe
BBE: Craig Schumacher
HMUA: Kasha Lassien
Art PA: JP Sweeney
PA: Dee Dee Deschanel
jacobcollier.com
facebook.com
instagram.com
twitter.com
tiktok.com
© Hajanga Records