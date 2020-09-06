An Amazing Composition and Video: Tigran Hamasyan, “New Maps”

YouTube

“NEW MAPS”

Music written and produced by Tigran Hamasyan

Directed by Vahan Stepanyan

Tigran Hamasyan - piano synthesizers

Evan Marien - electric bass

Arthur Hnatek - drums

New Album : “The Call Within” - Out on August 28th: smarturl.it

Arsen Nazaryan - editing

Srbuhi Martirosyan - production assistant

Ani Arakelyan - animation

David Abrahamayn - aerial footage

Vahan Stepanyan - cinematography

William Karapetyan - typography

All songs are recorded at UCLA recording studio

Engineered by S. Husky Huskolds,

Assistant Engineer Jorge Velasco

Synthesisers recorded at Wave Recording by Mesrop Sarkisyan

Mixed by Pete Min and Mesrop Sarkisyan

Archival footage used in the video has been sourced from the Archive Management Department of the Public TV Company of Armenia and the Library of Congress. Most videos and films were created in Armenia, Russia, the United States and Great Britain.

Dedicated to

Artavazd Peleshyan