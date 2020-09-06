An Amazing Composition and Video: Tigran Hamasyan, “New Maps”
“NEW MAPS”
Music written and produced by Tigran Hamasyan
Directed by Vahan Stepanyan
Tigran Hamasyan - piano synthesizers
Evan Marien - electric bass
Arthur Hnatek - drums
Arsen Nazaryan - editing
Srbuhi Martirosyan - production assistant
Ani Arakelyan - animation
David Abrahamayn - aerial footage
Vahan Stepanyan - cinematography
William Karapetyan - typography
All songs are recorded at UCLA recording studio
Engineered by S. Husky Huskolds,
Assistant Engineer Jorge Velasco
Synthesisers recorded at Wave Recording by Mesrop Sarkisyan
Mixed by Pete Min and Mesrop Sarkisyan
Archival footage used in the video has been sourced from the Archive Management Department of the Public TV Company of Armenia and the Library of Congress. Most videos and films were created in Armenia, Russia, the United States and Great Britain.
Dedicated to
Artavazd Peleshyan