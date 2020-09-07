Trump: “I Would Love to Be Black Because…” (Voiced by Stephen Fry) [VIDEO]
Trump says he’d love to be black, and the reason he gives shows more than racism. It points to hidden tricks behind his wealth, and the shocking wealth gap between black and white families.
How racist is America? Research has uncovered a surprising answer, which might change the way you see the black lives matter protests.
Voiced by Stephen Fry
Sources and resources:
Black men receive longer sentences for the same federal crimes as white men.
The US Sentencing Commission:
ussc.gov
Hiring discrimination is as prevalent today as it was in 1989.
Study by Northwestern University, Harvard, and the Institute for Social Research:
vox.com
(Other studies found higher levels of discrimination.)
The black-white wealth gap is unchanged after half a century:
economist.com
apps.urban.org
Police kill a disproportionate number of black people.
pnas.org
Also, blacks are more likely than whites to have been unarmed.
ncbi.nlm.nih.gov
Correcting Trump on black crime.
factcheck.org
Trump’s golf trips:
trumpgolfcount.com
Fox News viewers are less informed than people who don’t watch any news.
Fairleigh Dickinson University’s PublicMind survey.
publicmind.fdu.edu
How Trump inherited $400m (in today’s money):
NYT: YouTube
Coronavirus Resources:
Masks are key to controlling the coronavirus pandemic (study published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences):
forbes.com
John Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center:
coronavirus.jhu.edu
Our previous video on Trump, coronavirus, and masks:
YouTube
Trump and The Dunning-Kruger Effect:
YouTube