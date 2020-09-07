Trump: “I Would Love to Be Black Because…” (Voiced by Stephen Fry) [VIDEO]

YouTube

Trump says he’d love to be black, and the reason he gives shows more than racism. It points to hidden tricks behind his wealth, and the shocking wealth gap between black and white families.

How racist is America? Research has uncovered a surprising answer, which might change the way you see the black lives matter protests.

Voiced by Stephen Fry

Help us make more videos like this (and enjoy exclusive content):

patreon.com

Receive our videos via email:

pinfact.org

Need a video?

pindexvideoproduction.com

Sources and resources:

Black men receive longer sentences for the same federal crimes as white men.

The US Sentencing Commission:

ussc.gov

Hiring discrimination is as prevalent today as it was in 1989.

Study by Northwestern University, Harvard, and the Institute for Social Research:

vox.com

(Other studies found higher levels of discrimination.)

The black-white wealth gap is unchanged after half a century:

economist.com

apps.urban.org

Police kill a disproportionate number of black people.

pnas.org

Also, blacks are more likely than whites to have been unarmed.

ncbi.nlm.nih.gov

Correcting Trump on black crime.

factcheck.org

Trump’s golf trips:

trumpgolfcount.com

Fox News viewers are less informed than people who don’t watch any news.

Fairleigh Dickinson University’s PublicMind survey.

publicmind.fdu.edu

How Trump inherited $400m (in today’s money):

NYT: YouTube

Coronavirus Resources:

Masks are key to controlling the coronavirus pandemic (study published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences):

forbes.com

John Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center:

coronavirus.jhu.edu

Our previous video on Trump, coronavirus, and masks:

YouTube

Trump and The Dunning-Kruger Effect:

YouTube