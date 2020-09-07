In Memoriam: Gary Peacock With Ralph Towner, “Witchi Tai To”
The news came today that jazz bassist genius Gary Peacock has passed away at the age of 85, and I’m very sad. He will be missed greatly for his collaborations with Keith Jarrett and Jack DeJohnette, but in memory of the passing of a giant, here’s a different collaboration with the brilliant guitarist Ralph Towner playing 12-string.
Ralph has recorded this song a number of times through the years. Fx with Jan Garbarek in 1973, and with Oregon (where he played piano) in 1978. Here he gets downright funky. 1997.
The song originally came from the saxplayer Jim Pepper’s native american grandfather. There’s a wonderful clip of him singing it here on yt, check it out