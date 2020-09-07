The Tallest Man on Earth: “Then I Won’t Sing No More” | When the Bird Sees the Solid Ground
“Then I Won’t Sing No More” is the fifth episode of When The Bird Sees The Solid Ground, a project produced, written, directed, recorded, shot and edited by The Tallest Man on Earth.
Lyrics:
Weʼre just a bird who fell to shore
no grace in how things end I know
but its true
some life does shine on through
will we slowly reappear,
little walks until weʼre new?
Now in some car
I drive too fast
outrace some memories, I guess
yes I know, but love just wonʼt let go
can I slowly disappear,
and drive like someone new?
Arms are hungry but they donʼt know
if you will come by here again
and the summer just whisper on
these sad songs must come to an end
itʼs my bird, I will let go
yes I know
And then I wonʼt sing no more
Weʼre just a pattern in the wild
we line right up and tell the times
to not change
how can we remain
when sun and showers reappear
and this is how we grow
Arms are hungry but they donʼt know
if you will come by here again
and the summer just whisper on
these sad songs must come to an end
itʼs my bird, I will let go
yes I know
And then I wonʼt sing no more
Weʼre just a bird who fell to shore
I love you dear.
be safe, you know?
Itʼs all true, life does shine on through
and these hours disappear
like the skies that we once knew