The Tallest Man on Earth: “Then I Won’t Sing No More” | When the Bird Sees the Solid Ground

“Then I Won’t Sing No More” is the fifth episode of When The Bird Sees The Solid Ground, a project produced, written, directed, recorded, shot and edited by The Tallest Man on Earth.

Lyrics:

Weʼre just a bird who fell to shore

no grace in how things end I know

but its true

some life does shine on through

will we slowly reappear,

little walks until weʼre new?

Now in some car

I drive too fast

outrace some memories, I guess

yes I know, but love just wonʼt let go

can I slowly disappear,

and drive like someone new?

Arms are hungry but they donʼt know

if you will come by here again

and the summer just whisper on

these sad songs must come to an end

itʼs my bird, I will let go

yes I know

And then I wonʼt sing no more

Weʼre just a pattern in the wild

we line right up and tell the times

to not change

how can we remain

when sun and showers reappear

and this is how we grow

Arms are hungry but they donʼt know

if you will come by here again

and the summer just whisper on

these sad songs must come to an end

itʼs my bird, I will let go

yes I know

And then I wonʼt sing no more

Weʼre just a bird who fell to shore

I love you dear.

be safe, you know?

Itʼs all true, life does shine on through

and these hours disappear

like the skies that we once knew