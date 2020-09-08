Just Some More Blatantly Racist Trash From the President of the US

Well, folks, we have this to look forward to: Trump is going to get more and more explicitly racist as the election nears. This morning he emitted a massive deluge of bad craziness on Twitter, and he’s just about an inch away from throwing down the N word.

Democrats admit that President Trump’s message is “working” on violence coming to the Suburbs in a Looney Biden Administration. Plus, Biden just doubled down on forcing Federal control of local zoning. This means low income housing and projects. So much for the American Dream! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 8, 2020

They are not “peaceful protesters”, as Sleepy Joe and the Democrats call them, they are THUGS - And it is all taking place in Democrat run cities. Call me and request Federal HELP. We will solve your problems in a matter of minutes - And thanks to the U.S. Marshalls in Portland! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 8, 2020

It’s almost unbelievable how much sheer garbage this rotten human being posted to Twitter today. I’m scrolling down through his feed and it’s endless.

We need this timeline to end.