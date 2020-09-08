The Bob Cesca Podcast: Dopes on the Water
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Dopes On The Water — [Explicit Language] The sound of the ill-fated Trump boat parade in Texas; Huge guest announcement for next week; It doesn’t look like The Atlantic story is hurting Trump’s polling; Jennifer Griffin’s report for Fox News Channel; Steve Mnuchin verified it, too; Trump denied a vaccine October Surprise right after promising an October Surprise vaccine; Vaccine hesitancy; No one wants it; Buzz in defense of the press; Bob’s anger over the Friday Trump Show; Buzz Burbank from Buzz Burbank News and Comment is here; With music by Rocky Mountain Mike and Selekt Few; and more!