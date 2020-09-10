 

The Bob Cesca Podcast: Clown Baby

Today's program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:

Clown Baby — [Explicit Content] The Bob Woodward bombshell revelations about Trump, the pandemic, North Korea, and more; Trump confessed that he downplayed the virus after acknowledging its deadliness; Safe home, Cordell Garrett; Mattis slept in his clothes; We were this close to nuclear war; The letters from Kim Jong-un to his lover Donald Trump; Suckers and Losers; Michael Cohen’s new book; Trump wants to be Putin; There’s another whistleblower; David TRex Ferguson and Jody Hamilton are here; With music by Rocky Mountain Mike, Cookie, and Alex Wong; and more!

