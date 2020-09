YouTube

#marklettieri #baritone #funk

From our live-streamed show at the Guitar Sanctuary in McKinney, TX on Aug. 22, 2020.

Jason Thomas: drums

Wes Stephenson: bass

Daniel Porter: keyboards

Mark Lettieri: baritone guitar

Nick Knirk: audio mixing

Brian Omillion: live-stream video

“Gigantactis” written by Mark Lettieri.

Available on “Deep: The Baritone Sessions”

marklettieri.bandcamp.com

© 2020 Mark Lettieri