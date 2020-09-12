Something to Liven Your Spirits: Allison Young, “Sh-Boom (Life Could Be a Dream)”

YouTube

Hello everyone!

This song was requested quite a lot, it was one of my favorite songs to dance to when I was little! This song is one that I hold dear to me.

I’ve found myself listening to a lot of nostalgic and upbeat music recently, and I hope this helps liven your spirits a bit if you’re feeling a little blue.

“Sh-Boom” (sometimes referred to as “Life Could Be a Dream”) is an early doo-wop song by The Chords. It was written by James Keyes, Claude Feaster, Carl Feaster, Floyd F. McRae, and William Edwards, members of the R&B vocal group the Chords, and published in 1954.

My instruments:

-Jasmine by Takamine classical guitar

-Ludwig Snare

Mic details:

-Vox: Vintage 1935 RCA 74B

- Guitar and Snare: Shure Vintage 545S Series 2 Unidyne III Microphone

Video Details:

-Shot on my iPhone and edited with VideoLeap

Mix:

-By me on Garageband

End song credits:

George Street Shuffle by Kevin MacLeod is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license (creativecommons.org)

Source: incompetech.com

Artist: incompetech.com

