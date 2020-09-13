Simply Glorious! James Taylor, “That Lonesome Road” With the Tanglewood Festival Choir

YouTube

“That Lonesome Road” from Tanglewood, with the Tanglewood Festival Choir.

LYRICS

Walk down that lonesome road

All by yourself

Don’t turn your head

Back over your shoulder

And only stop

To rest yourself

When the silver moon

Is shining high above the trees

If I had stopped to listen

Once or twice

If I had closed my mouth

And opened my eyes

If I had cooled my head

And warmed my heart

I’d not be on this road tonight

Carry on

Never mind feeling sorry for yourself

It doesn’t save you from your troubled mind

Walk down that lonesome road

All by yourself

Don’t turn your head

Back over your shoulder

And only stop

To rest yourself

When the silver moon

Is shining high above the trees

