New Audio Excerpts From Woodward’s Book: Trump Says, “Nothing More Could Have Been Done” About COVID as He Obsesses Over the Stock Market

There’s nothing really surprising here — we all knew Trump is a delusional narcissist after all — but it’s still remarkably disgusting to hear him speak about this when he thinks the public won’t hear him.

Bottom line: Donald Trump’s failure to deal with COVID-19 was not a mistake and it wasn’t a fluke. He chose exactly the wrong path at every turn, deliberately — because he simply feels nothing for the citizens of this country. The only important thing to him, ever, in all this horrible mess, was getting re-elected. And he thought he could do this by lying to the public about the extent of this killer disease. He let hundreds of thousands of people die deliberately, with full knowledge.