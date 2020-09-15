 

Scientific American Endorses Joe Biden - Their First Presidential Endorsement in 175 Years

This is huge news. America’s most prestigious scientific journal has never endorsed a presidential candidate in their entire 175-year history, but that tradition ends today: Scientific American Endorses Joe Biden - Scientific American.

The evidence and the science show that Donald Trump has badly damaged the U.S. and its people—because he rejects evidence and science. The most devastating example is his dishonest and inept response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which cost more than 190,000 Americans their lives by the middle of September. He has also attacked environmental protections, medical care, and the researchers and public science agencies that help this country prepare for its greatest challenges. That is why we urge you to vote for Joe Biden, who is offering fact-based plans to protect our health, our economy and the environment. These and other proposals he has put forth can set the country back on course for a safer, more prosperous and more equitable future.

Read the whole thing. It’s a matter of life and death.

