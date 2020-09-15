The Bob Cesca Podcast: The Running of the Idiots, Featuring a Maskless Karen
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
The Running Of The Idiots — [Explicit Language] Bob’s story about his confrontation with a maskless Karen; Why Bob and Buzz are all out of fucks with the shirkers and idiots; The latest Wisconsin poll and retirees; ICE is performing unnecessary hysterectomies on detainees; More revelations from Bob Woodward’s book; Trump created the COVID crisis in New York; Why the “panic” excuse is horseshit; Trump’s Nevada rally was illegal; 74 seconds of Tiny Trump; The Trump Middle East deals are bogus; Buzz Burbank from Buzz Burbank News And Comment is here; With music by Rocky Mountain Mike, Michael McDermott, and Dawn O’Keefe Williams; and more!