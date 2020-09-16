 

CDC Director Calls BS on Trump: COVID Vaccine Unlikely Before Next Year

Donald Trump is telling the US there will be a vaccine for COVID-19 in a matter of weeks. He’s lying again, of course, and we all know it, but here’s Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control, not mincing any words.

Top Trump administration health officials testified Wednesday that a vaccine for COVID-19 is not likely to be widely available until next spring or summer, and that wearing a mask, in the words of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield, remains “the most important, powerful public health tool we have.”

“I might even go so far as to say that this face mask is more guaranteed to protect me against COVID than when I take a COVID vaccine,” Redfield told a Senate panel on Wednesday.

