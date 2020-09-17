The Bob Cesca Podcast: Tennis Hose of Fireballs - Extra: Interview With Dr. Mary Trump
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Tennis Hose Of Fireballs — [Explicit Content] The reviews are in from our interview with Dr. Mary Trump; The headline of the week; The California fires; David’s cat is sick; The USPS was going to distribute free masks until Trump stopped it; Those anti-mask kids in Florida; Taking out the blue states; The Bahrain and UAE deals were jetpacks made of beef; The vaccine and Dr. Redfield; The electoral map and the Green Party; Jody Hamilton and TRex David Ferguson are here; With music by Freekbass and the Bump Assembly and Reno; and more!
And from yesterday, a special interview with the president’s niece, Dr. Mary Trump.