 

Sufjan Stevens - Sugar

58
Music

YouTube

From The Ascension, available digitally September 25, 2020 & on LP/CD/Cassette on October 2, 2020 / sufjanstevens.ffm.to / Full-length track: YouTube

Lyrics:
Is someone gonna cut me some slack?
Now that it’s a quarter to ten
Come on baby gimme some sugar
You tell me that you wanna fall back
But I don’t wanna do this again
Come on baby gimme some sugar

Stand up straight now stand real tall
And wipe that writing off the wall
This is the right time
Come on baby gimme some sugar
Now put one foot in front of the other
Take a breath now breathe, my lover
Let’s take up this lifeline
Come on baby gimme some sugar

Is that the weight of the world on your back?
Surrender with that colorful flag
Come on baby gimme some sugar
Yeah they’ve been selling us this fiction as fact
But I don’t wanna lose you again
Come on baby gimme some sugar

Chorus…
Don’t make me wait
Don’t make me wait too long
Don’t make sing the sad song
Come on baby gimme some sugar

All the shit they try to feed us
Don’t drink the poison or they’ll defeat us
This is the right time
Come on baby gimme some sugar
Don’t break my heart, don’t break my flow now
And all this rage has got to go now
Let’s take up this lifeline
Come on baby gimme some sugar
Chorus…

Sufjan Stevens: drums and percussion, Tempest, Prophet 08, Prophet 6, Prophet X, electric guitar, vocals
Casey Foubert: bass guitar

CREDITS:
CAST
Samantha Figgans
Raymond Pinto
Walter Russell III
Celeste Mason

DIRECTOR Ezra Hurwitz
CHOREOGRAPHER Kyle Abraham
CINEMATOGRAPHER Minka Farthing-Kohl
PRODUCTION DESIGNER Griffin Stoddard
PRODUCERS Marissa Velez & Olivia Kavanaugh
EXECUTIVE PRODUCER Lisa Moran
Additional Childrens’ Movement Direction James Alsop

1ST AD Ben Samuels
1ST ASSISTANT CAMERA Davide Sorasio
STEADI CAM OPERATOR Megan Masur
GAFFER Wayne McElroy
KEY GRIP Hansel Manzueta
ART DIRECTOR Megan Nishiyama
SET DECORATOR Michelle Johnson
HAIR & MAKEUP Yui Ishibashi
CO-PRODUCED & SET DESIGN by Andrew Samaha & Victoria Durden
EDITOR Graham Patterson @ Modern Post
COLOR Tim Masick @ Company 3
VFX PRODUCER Johnnie Semerad @ Quietman
C19 COMPLIANCE OFFICER Anthony Santos
C19 COMPLIANCE OFFICER Trey Schibli
PA Deron Ingraham
PRODUCTION COMPANY Mythologie Pictures
LOCATIONS NYC Film Locations

