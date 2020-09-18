Sufjan Stevens - Sugar

YouTube

From The Ascension, available digitally September 25, 2020 & on LP/CD/Cassette on October 2, 2020 / sufjanstevens.ffm.to / Full-length track: YouTube

Lyrics:

Is someone gonna cut me some slack?

Now that it’s a quarter to ten

Come on baby gimme some sugar

You tell me that you wanna fall back

But I don’t wanna do this again

Come on baby gimme some sugar

Stand up straight now stand real tall

And wipe that writing off the wall

This is the right time

Come on baby gimme some sugar

Now put one foot in front of the other

Take a breath now breathe, my lover

Let’s take up this lifeline

Come on baby gimme some sugar

Is that the weight of the world on your back?

Surrender with that colorful flag

Come on baby gimme some sugar

Yeah they’ve been selling us this fiction as fact

But I don’t wanna lose you again

Come on baby gimme some sugar

Chorus…

Don’t make me wait

Don’t make me wait too long

Don’t make sing the sad song

Come on baby gimme some sugar

All the shit they try to feed us

Don’t drink the poison or they’ll defeat us

This is the right time

Come on baby gimme some sugar

Don’t break my heart, don’t break my flow now

And all this rage has got to go now

Let’s take up this lifeline

Come on baby gimme some sugar

Chorus…

Sufjan Stevens: drums and percussion, Tempest, Prophet 08, Prophet 6, Prophet X, electric guitar, vocals

Casey Foubert: bass guitar

CREDITS:

CAST

Samantha Figgans

Raymond Pinto

Walter Russell III

Celeste Mason

DIRECTOR Ezra Hurwitz

CHOREOGRAPHER Kyle Abraham

CINEMATOGRAPHER Minka Farthing-Kohl

PRODUCTION DESIGNER Griffin Stoddard

PRODUCERS Marissa Velez & Olivia Kavanaugh

EXECUTIVE PRODUCER Lisa Moran

Additional Childrens’ Movement Direction James Alsop

1ST AD Ben Samuels

1ST ASSISTANT CAMERA Davide Sorasio

STEADI CAM OPERATOR Megan Masur

GAFFER Wayne McElroy

KEY GRIP Hansel Manzueta

ART DIRECTOR Megan Nishiyama

SET DECORATOR Michelle Johnson

HAIR & MAKEUP Yui Ishibashi

CO-PRODUCED & SET DESIGN by Andrew Samaha & Victoria Durden

EDITOR Graham Patterson @ Modern Post

COLOR Tim Masick @ Company 3

VFX PRODUCER Johnnie Semerad @ Quietman

C19 COMPLIANCE OFFICER Anthony Santos

C19 COMPLIANCE OFFICER Trey Schibli

PA Deron Ingraham

PRODUCTION COMPANY Mythologie Pictures

LOCATIONS NYC Film Locations