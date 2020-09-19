 

The Melodic Shredder: Steffen Schackinger, “Spring”

232
Music • Views: 2,490

YouTube

From ‘Fire Dance’ CDs, Guitar Tabs, Backing Tracks, and downloads available at: candyrat.com

itunes: itunes.apple.com
Apple Music: itun.es
amazon.com: a.co
Spotify: open.spotify.com

Visit Steffen Schackinger at:
Website: steffenschackinger.com
Facebook: facebook.com
Twitter: @schackinger
Instagram: instagram.com

Guitars: Steffen Schackinger
Bass: Henrik Bjørn
Drums: Lars Daugaard

Classical precision meets uncompromising rock on new album from world class guitarist. Steffen Schackinger belongs to the absolute elite, and his new album ‘Fire Dance’ takes his instrumental guitar music to new heights.

With millions of views on YouTube, a worldwide tour resume and international recognition as a top class guitar player, Steffen Schackinger has established himself as outstanding in his field.

His second solo album, Fire Dance, is no exception. Steffen Schackinger combines precision and timing from his background on the classical scene with the uncompromising expression of rock music.

“I express myself through my guitar, as a singer does with the voice and a painter with a brush. The strings are not limited by language“, says Steffen Schackinger. His first album earned him a spot on the prestigious Guitar on the Edge top 50 of the world’s best guitarists in 2010 ranking 15th. Since then he has been playing guitar clinics throughout Europe and Asia. But now the former Merzy guitarist is once again ready to hit the stage.

The album Fire Dance is published by US label Candyrat Records, and Steffen Schackinger is joined by former Merzy bass player, Henrik Bjørn and drummer Lars Daugaard of the Danish hit orchestra Gnags.

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
Yusuf / Cat Stevens - Father and Son From Tea for the Tillerman Remake SUBSCRIBE yusufcatstevens.lnk.to and ENABLE 🔔 The official video for ‘Father & Son’ by Yusuf / Cat Stevens. Directed by director Chris Hopewell, Jacknife Films and Black Dog Film. Order Tea For The Tillerman 2 here: catstevens.lnk.to Listen to Father ...
Thanos
14 hours, 1 minute ago
Views: 112 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Half-Staff Notice: Death of Associate Justice Ruth Bader-Ginsberg In accordance with the US Flag Code, 4 U.S. Code § 7. Position and manner of display (m), the Flag of the United States and all subordinate government agencies shall be placed at half-staff from the day of death until ...
Anymouse 🌹🏡😷
1 day, 5 hours ago
Views: 170 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
#Thegreatpoolpondconversion - 200913In all our spare time, we've been working on a small side project since probably last August.We pulled out the scalloped border, sifted out all the rocks, installed the wood border and put in some sod.Saturday we put the vase ...
dangerman
1 day, 9 hours ago
Views: 209 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 5
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Better Know a Ballot: Stephen Colbert’s State-by-State Guide to Voting in the 2020 Election Do you want to vote in the 2020 election? Confused about how to register or vote by mail? That makes sense because the rules all vary from state to state, which is why we created . #Colbert #Election2020 #BetterKnowABallot ...
Thanos
1 day, 18 hours ago
Views: 440 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Deep Sea Diver - Impossible Weight Featuring Sharon Van Etten (Official Video) “Impossible Weight” off Deep Sea Diver’s new album “Impossible Weight” out October 16th. Pre-order /pre-save Impossible Weight here smarturl.it Distributed by ATO Records ~~~~~~~~~ Directors: Jessica Dobson, Peter Mansen, Tyler KalbergArt direction: Jessica Dobson, Tyler KalbergDirector of photography: Tyler ...
Thanos
1 day, 18 hours ago
Views: 196 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook
Alicia Keys - Wasted Energy (Visualizer) Ft. Diamond PlatinumzAlicia Keys - ALICIA: smarturl.it Follow Alicia Keys:Instagram: instagram.comFacebook: facebook.comTwitter: @aliciakeysWebsite: aliciakeys.com #AliciaKeys #ALICIA #NewRnB
Thanos
1 day, 19 hours ago
Views: 203 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Bobby Watson & Horizon — Post Motown Bop Provided to YouTube by Universal Music Group The Punjab Of Java Po' · Bobby Watson & Horizon · Victor Lewis Post-Motown Bop ℗ A Blue Note Records Release; ℗ 1991 Capitol Records, LLC Released on: 1991-01-01 Producer, Co- Producer, ...
Thanos
2 days, 13 hours ago
Views: 232 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets - One of These Days (Live at the Roundhouse) Nick Mason’s Saucerful Of Secrets Live At The Roundhouse available now at smarturl.it Watch the trailer for the blu-ray smarturl.it‘Set the Controls For The Heart Of The Sun’ YouTube‘Fearless’ YouTube'Astronomy Domine' YouTube'Green Is The Colour' YouTube'See Emily Play' YouTube ...
Thanos
3 days, 11 hours ago
Views: 311 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Future Islands - ‘Moonlight’ (Official Music Video) Future Islands’ new album 'As Long As You Are', released October 9th on 4AD. Listen to new tracks, pre-save and pre-order the album here: futureislands.ffm.to future-islands.cominstagram.com@futureislandsfacebook.com Credits:Director: Will MayerFemale Lead: Callie HernandezMale Lead: Matthew Gray Gubler Executive Producer: Alyssa ...
Thanos
3 days, 12 hours ago
Views: 313 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
The Mandalorian Season 2 Trailer ‘The Mandalorian’ season 2 trailer dropped Tuesday morning, bringing back the main trio Din Djarin aka the Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal), Cara Dune (Gina Carano), Greef Carga (Carl Weathers) and, of course, Baby Yoda! A hooded and mysterious new character, ...
Thanos
3 days, 14 hours ago
Views: 342 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook