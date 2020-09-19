Sheer Awesomeness From Luxembourg: Georges Beckerich, “NOT the BAKERLOO LINE”
The official video for NOT THE BAKERLOO LINE (Georges Beckerich) from the album TOUPIA
« A musical proposal made to Eddy Louiss to revive a band after La Fanfare. The composition was inspired by a stupid bet between two friends to determine which one of the metro where the taxi went faster from A to B.»
Georges Beckerich - Trumpet, sound effects and all other instruments
Alexis Drossos – Tenor saxophone
Philippe Lapeyre - Trombone
Yasuhisa Yamamoto – Drums, Percussions
Video design and direction by Georges Beckerich
“The Bamboo Train” - Battambang - Cambodia 2019
Produced by G.B. for Juste Une Trace
Published by Éditions Amoc
Recorded by G.B. and Yasuhisa Yamamoto
Mixed and mastered by Jonathan Marcoz at Studio Peninsula
Photographs by G.B.
Artwork «TOUPIA» by G.B. and Corinne Garino
℗ 2015-2019 - Georges Beckerich © 2020 - Juste Une Trace – AMOC