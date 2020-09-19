Sheer Awesomeness From Luxembourg: Georges Beckerich, “NOT the BAKERLOO LINE”

YouTube

The official video for NOT THE BAKERLOO LINE (Georges Beckerich) from the album TOUPIA

« A musical proposal made to Eddy Louiss to revive a band after La Fanfare. The composition was inspired by a stupid bet between two friends to determine which one of the metro where the taxi went faster from A to B.»

Georges Beckerich - Trumpet, sound effects and all other instruments

Alexis Drossos – Tenor saxophone

Philippe Lapeyre - Trombone

Yasuhisa Yamamoto – Drums, Percussions

Video design and direction by Georges Beckerich

“The Bamboo Train” - Battambang - Cambodia 2019

Produced by G.B. for Juste Une Trace

Published by Éditions Amoc

Recorded by G.B. and Yasuhisa Yamamoto

Mixed and mastered by Jonathan Marcoz at Studio Peninsula

Photographs by G.B.

Artwork «TOUPIA» by G.B. and Corinne Garino



℗ 2015-2019 - Georges Beckerich © 2020 - Juste Une Trace – AMOC