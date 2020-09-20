 

Acoustic Guitar Mastery: Jon Gomm, “Deep Sea Fishes”

41
Music • Views: 773

YouTube

From the forthcoming album The Faintest Idea out 16th October. Listen and pre-order here: jongomm.lnk.to

Full guitar tab with all techniques explained, here: jongomm.com

I have many mental health diagnoses, worn like medals earned in a war against myself.
When depression grips, I hide in worlds sheltered from human emotion. One time I was hunkered down watching a documentary about fish. This was new footage, of undiscovered creatures who live in the very deepest parts of the very deepest oceans. Down there it’s cold, bleak, there’s no light, and almost no life. The fish that roam this wasteland alone are hideous beasts with terrifying fangs and luminescent lures.

Thinking about these tragic monsters left me pretty upset. For days. Until eventually I realised, they must come from somewhere. There must be a daddy hideous sea monster, and a mummy hideous sea monster, and, despite the odds, they must meet, and fall in love, and make little baby hideous sea monsters.

And is that so very different from us? So I wrote this love song.

________________

Here’s all the gear I used. If you wanna buy any of it, if you use any of the links below then I get a small commission:

Ibanez JGM10 prototype guitar

Newtone Jon Gomm signature guitar strings
newtonestrings.com

Blackstar Sonnet 60 acoustic amplifier thomann.de

Sontronics SOLO vocal mic
thomann.de

Fishman Rare Earth Blend and PowerTap pickup systems
thomann.de

MOTU Ultralite AVB mixer/interface
thomann.de

Boss OC-3 octave pedal
thomann.de

Zoom Multistomp effects pedal
thomann.de

Klotz cables
________________
Filmed by The Samsara Collective at Niamos Radical Arts Theatre, Manchester, England.
Audio produced by Andy Sorenson
Mastered by Tom Woodhead

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
Carlos Maza: Anti-Politics and the “Nanny State” [VIDEO] Freedom... Is there anything more American... than freedom? America's national identity is built around a kind of constant anxiety about government tyranny. But over the past fifty years, giant corporations have used that anxiety as a propaganda tool, stirring ...
teleskiguy
23 minutes ago
Views: 45 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
AJR - Bummerland (Official Video) BUMMERLAND OUT NOW ajrmusic.co Check us out everywhere online @AJRBrothers Directed by Edoardo Ranaboldo Bummerland Lyrics: BummerlandHere I amBetter nix my summer plansBummerlandGive a cheerCause you’re only going up from here This monthI got seven haircutsAnd now my hair ...
Thanos
17 hours, 14 minutes ago
Views: 132 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
London Grammar - Baby It’s You (Trizz Visual) Baby It’s You - Listen Now: londongrammar.lnk.to “It's always a pleasure to work on a music video, but it's tenfold when you are a fan. I instantly connected with London Grammar, from the cinematic mood to the expansiveness in ...
Thanos
17 hours, 26 minutes ago
Views: 136 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Sam Smith - Diamonds Diamonds out now: samsmith.world Pre-order 'Love Goes' out 30th October: samsmith.world Directed by: Luke Monaghan LyricsHave it allRip our memories off the wallAll the special things I boughtThey mean nothing to me any moreBut to youThey were everything we ...
Thanos
17 hours, 39 minutes ago
Views: 135 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Chris Mike - Limerence - Official Video Taken from the album "Socialholic", out October 16th, 2020CLICK HERE TO PRE-SAVE: orcd.co All music written by Chris Mike.Produced and mixed by Chris Mike. "Socialholic" album track listing:1. Headbang2. Limerence3. Wildfire (feat. Derek Sherinian)4. Velour5. Rue Flower6. Socialholic7. Detox ...
Thanos
18 hours, 10 minutes ago
Views: 140 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
YOUR HONOR Trailer (2020) Bryan Cranston New SeriesYOUR HONOR Trailer (2020) Bryan Cranston New Series© 2020 - Showtime
Thanos
18 hours, 19 minutes ago
Views: 158 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
LOVE and MONSTERS Trailer (2020) Dylan O’Brien, Jessica Henwick MovieLOVE AND MONSTERS Trailer (2020) Dylan O'Brien, Jessica Henwick Movie© 2020 - Paramount
Thanos
18 hours, 24 minutes ago
Views: 155 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Yusuf / Cat Stevens - Father and Son From Tea for the Tillerman Remake SUBSCRIBE yusufcatstevens.lnk.to and ENABLE 🔔 The official video for ‘Father & Son’ by Yusuf / Cat Stevens. Directed by director Chris Hopewell, Jacknife Films and Black Dog Film. Order Tea For The Tillerman 2 here: catstevens.lnk.to Listen to Father ...
Thanos
1 day, 12 hours ago
Views: 233 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 5 • Share to Facebook
Half-Staff Notice: Death of Associate Justice Ruth Bader-Ginsberg In accordance with the US Flag Code, 4 U.S. Code § 7. Position and manner of display (m), the Flag of the United States and all subordinate government agencies shall be placed at half-staff from the day of death until ...
Anymouse 🌹🏡😷
2 days, 3 hours ago
Views: 236 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
#Thegreatpoolpondconversion - 200913In all our spare time, we've been working on a small side project since probably last August.We pulled out the scalloped border, sifted out all the rocks, installed the wood border and put in some sod.Saturday we put the vase ...
dangerman
2 days, 8 hours ago
Views: 283 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 8
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook