Acoustic Guitar Mastery: Jon Gomm, “Deep Sea Fishes”

I have many mental health diagnoses, worn like medals earned in a war against myself.

When depression grips, I hide in worlds sheltered from human emotion. One time I was hunkered down watching a documentary about fish. This was new footage, of undiscovered creatures who live in the very deepest parts of the very deepest oceans. Down there it’s cold, bleak, there’s no light, and almost no life. The fish that roam this wasteland alone are hideous beasts with terrifying fangs and luminescent lures.

Thinking about these tragic monsters left me pretty upset. For days. Until eventually I realised, they must come from somewhere. There must be a daddy hideous sea monster, and a mummy hideous sea monster, and, despite the odds, they must meet, and fall in love, and make little baby hideous sea monsters.

And is that so very different from us? So I wrote this love song.

Filmed by The Samsara Collective at Niamos Radical Arts Theatre, Manchester, England.

Audio produced by Andy Sorenson

Mastered by Tom Woodhead