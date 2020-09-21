Luca Stricagnoli and His Incredible Reverse Slide Neck: “While My Guitar Gently Weeps”
This video features my latest invention, called “Reverse Slide Neck”. It´s an add-on neck which can be fixed and removed in just a few seconds and opens new possibilities to guitar playing. Like all of my instruments, it has been built by Davide Serracini. In this video, I use it to perform “While My Guitar Gently Weeps”, beautiful song by The Beatles, written by guitarist George Harrison.
