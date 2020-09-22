The Bob Cesca Podcast: Going Nuclear
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Going Nuclear — [Explicit Language] The death of Ruth Bader Ginsberg and the battle for the Supreme Court; The Impeachment Gambit; Nancy Pelosi and the nuclear option; Trump needs a Bill Barr on Supreme Court; The Stephen Breyer problem; Romney never said he’d vote yes; Romney’s wrong about the history of the Court; ActBlue raised $161 million in 72 hours; Amy Coney Barrett is a demon; Senate polls; Barr designated three cities as “anarchist jurisdictions”; Cy Vance hints at tax evasion probe of Trump; 200,000 dead from COVID yet Trump thinks it affects no one; Trump vs Lincoln; Buzz Burbank from Buzz Burbank News and Comment is here; With music by The Sound Of Machines and Luna Blu; and more!