In Which Donald Refuses to Say He’ll Step Down Peacefully if He Loses

Q: Will you commit to a peaceful transfer of power after the election?TRUMP: “We’re gonna have to see what happens.” pic.twitter.com/Dzj7Q9ZJqv — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 23, 2020

Nobody will be able to claim they were surprised when he tries to wreck the country in a batshit all-out desperate effort to stay in the White House even if he loses the election. All of his relentless bullshit about nonexistent mail-in ballot fraud is intended to give him the pretext to refuse to step down, and he now has the chance to install another malleable, compliant puppet on the Supreme Court to help him.

And he’s doing it with the total awareness that he also has a fanatical right wing cult, many of them heavily armed, that won’t think twice about doing violence in his name.

He’s making his intentions frighteningly clear.