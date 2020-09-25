Exhilaratingly Weird: Anna Meredith, “Killjoy”

YouTube

Taken from the Mercury Prize shortlisted album FIBS, Killjoy is Anna Meredith’s latest single, shot pre-lockdown at Wayne McGregor Studios in February 2020 - annameredith.plctrmm.to

Directed by Ewan Jones Morris and choregraphed by David Ogle, the video elevates the joyful off-kilter colours of the track. The band roll and dance in flowing lines before snapping into unison - all framed by a circle of GoPros.

Anna says: “I’ve ALWAYS wanted to do a dance routine video and always had in the back of my mind that Killjoy - with lead vocals by my amazing drummer, Sam Wilson - would be the perfect track for it.”

“I knew it’d be a huge ask as (in case it’s not obvious) NONE of us are remotely trained or even (booze pending) willing dancers but we worked with brilliant choreographer David Ogle and he made something so much more cool and ambitious than I expected which meant we had to practise together every moment we could.”

Directed by Ewan Jones Morris

Choreographed by David Ogle

Edited by Florence Kennard

Produced by Rachel McWhinney

Colour by ETC

Big thanks to GoPro who provided all the cameras; Studio Wayne McGregor; Here East Maintenance Team; Giles Nathan

annameredith.plctrmm.to

annameredith.com

annahmeredith.bandcamp.com

vevo.ly