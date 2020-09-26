Richie Kotzen: “Raise the Cain”

YouTube

Richie Kotzen Lyrics to

‘Raise The Cain’

Far from wise

Let him blow

Hear his rhyme

He is Pinocchio

They slow our drive

Like Pinot Grigio

No sober minds

Leave our innocence to die

I wanna hear your voice raise the cain

I wanna hear your voice raise the cain tonight

In with the new

Out with the old

We say unite

But nature divides

So where do you go when you’re out of hope?

These broken lives

Leave our innocence to die

I wanna hear your voice raise the cain

I wanna hear your voice raise the cain tonight

I wanna hear your voice raise the cain

I wanna hear your voice raise the cain for life

I believe in us that’s why I’m raising the cain

I believe in life we’re raising our cain

Richie Kotzen- Guitars-Bass Guitar- Lead and Background Vocals

Mike Portnoy- Drums-Percussion-Background Vocals

Publishing RichieKotzenMusic/ASCAP

MikePortnoyMusic/ASCAP