Richie Kotzen: “Raise the Cain”
Richie Kotzen Lyrics to
‘Raise The Cain’
Far from wise
Let him blow
Hear his rhyme
He is Pinocchio
They slow our drive
Like Pinot Grigio
No sober minds
Leave our innocence to die
I wanna hear your voice raise the cain
I wanna hear your voice raise the cain tonight
In with the new
Out with the old
We say unite
But nature divides
So where do you go when you’re out of hope?
These broken lives
Leave our innocence to die
I wanna hear your voice raise the cain
I wanna hear your voice raise the cain tonight
I wanna hear your voice raise the cain
I wanna hear your voice raise the cain for life
I believe in us that’s why I’m raising the cain
I believe in life we’re raising our cain
Richie Kotzen- Guitars-Bass Guitar- Lead and Background Vocals
Mike Portnoy- Drums-Percussion-Background Vocals
Publishing RichieKotzenMusic/ASCAP
MikePortnoyMusic/ASCAP