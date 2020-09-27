Classic Snarky Puppy, Remixed and Remastered: “Skate U”
From back in the day when they were all letting their hair grow.
Snarky Puppy - Skate U
From Tell Your Friends (Remixed & Remastered)
Tell Your Friends (Remixed & Remastered) available worldwide.
Streaming/Digital: orcd.co
US Physical: store.snarkypuppy.com
EU Physical: storeeurope.snarkypuppy.com
Recorded and filmed live (free of overdubs) at Dockside Studio Recordings in Maurice, LA on Saturday, November 21, 2009.
Written and arranged by Mike ‘Maz’ Maher.
Produced by Michael League.
Personnel:
Michael League: electric bass, keybass
Bill Laurance: piano, keyboards
Shaun Martin: Moog, Hammond B3 organ
Justin Stanton: Fender Rhodes, keyboards
Mark Lettieri: electric guitar
Bob Lanzetti: electric guitar
Chris McQueen: electric guitar
Nate Werth: percussion
Robert ‘Sput’ Searight: drums
Jay Jennings: trumpet, flugelhorn
Mike ‘Maz’ Maher: trumpet
Ian Rapien: tenor saxophone
Chris Bullock: tenor saxophone
Zach Brock: violin
Eylem Basaldi - viola
Shawna Hamilton - cello
Engineered by Eric Hartman.
Filmed, directed by Andy LaViolette.
Film produced by Andy LaViolette and Michael League.
New mix by Nic Hard in New York, NY.
New master by Dave McNair Mastering in Winston-Salem, NC.
Original mix by Eric Hartman, Korey Richey, Eric Heigel at Dockside Studio Recordings in Maurice, LA.