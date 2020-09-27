 

Songwriter James McMurtry Discusses Music, Politics and the Need for Change [Podcast]

254
Music • Views: 1,478

YouTube

James McMurtry argued for postponing all tour dates in The Rolling Stone this spring. Today on The Lone Star Plate he discusses politics, music and the need for change.
Subscribe for more from Lone Star Plate: tiny.cc

The formidable singer-songwriter and rock-folk musician James McMurtry has always had a political message behind his music. 

James has been working on his new album for months now, and with it being almost complete, he tells me when it’ll be released and how the pandemic is effecting new music coming out. 

Arguably, James led the way in his Corona response as he said in an interview to Rolling Stones back in March ‘Postponing tour dates is the only ethical choice’. 

From Donald Trump to socialism and the welfare state, we discuss the political state the country’s currently in and the changes that need to happen. 

“You’re only here for a certain amount of time. You’ve got to do what you can while you’re here.” - James McMurtry  

Time Stamps:
01:00 - James’s thoughts on live streaming compared to house concerts. 
04:13 - The ways some promoters skim extra profits from shows. 
06:49 - The importance of politics in music, and the current tribalistic nature that is emerging as a result of COVID. 
10:35 - The rise of authoritarianism and the way history repeats itself. 
17:40 - The new album James has been working on and when it will be released. 
20:05 - The issues with America’s fear of socialism during a time when we need a welfare state. 
25:02 - Working and living in Spain, and the corruption that’s embedded in the country. 
29:10 - The beginning of on the ground real-time war coverage. 
34:20 - The Rolling Stone article James wrote about the need to stop live shows during the pandemic. 
39:30 - The lack of leadership there is in the current government and some of Trump’s previously failed ventures.
47:36 - How to connect with James online. 

Resources: 

Listen to James McMurtry on Bandcamp jamesmcmurtryofficial.bandcamp.com
Listen to James McMurtry on Spotify open.spotify.com
Op-Ed: Postponing the Tour Dates Is the Only Ethical Choice by James McMurtry for Rolling Stone rollingstone.com
The Twilight of Democracy amazon.com

Connect with James McMurtry:
jamesmcmurtry.com
facebook.com

Connect with Patrick Scott Armstrong:
IG: @patrickscottarmstrong
facebook.com
patrick@texasrealfood.com

#jamesmcmurtry #folkrock #politics

