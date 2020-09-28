Another Classic Snarky Puppy Track, Remixed and Remastered: “The Good Man Deliver and the Best Is Blessed”

YouTube

Snarky Puppy - The Good Man Deliver and The Best is Blessed

From Tell Your Friends (Remixed & Remastered)

Tell Your Friends (Remixed & Remastered) available worldwide.

Streaming/Digital: orcd.co

US Physical: store.snarkypuppy.com

EU Physical: storeeurope.snarkypuppy.com

Recorded and filmed live (free of overdubs) at Dockside Studio Recordings in Maurice, LA on Saturday, November 21, 2009.

Written and arranged by Bill Laurance.

Produced by Michael League.

Personnel:

Michael League: electric bass, keybass

Bill Laurance: piano, keyboards

Shaun Martin: Moog, Hammond B3 organ

Justin Stanton: Fender Rhodes, keyboards

Mark Lettieri: electric guitar

Bob Lanzetti: electric guitar

Chris McQueen: electric guitar

Nate Werth: percussion

Robert ‘Sput’ Searight: drums

Jay Jennings: trumpet, flugelhorn

Mike ‘Maz’ Maher: trumpet

Ian Rapien: tenor saxophone

Chris Bullock: tenor saxophone

Zach Brock: violin

Eylem Basaldi - viola

Shawna Hamilton - cello

TaRon Lockett - drums

Engineered by Eric Hartman.

Filmed, directed by Andy LaViolette.

Film produced by Andy LaViolette and Michael League.

New mix by Nic Hard in New York, NY.

New master by Dave McNair Mastering in Winston-Salem, NC.

Original mix by Eric Hartman, Korey Richey, Eric Heigel at Dockside Studio Recordings in Maurice, LA.

groundupmusic.net

snarkypuppy.com