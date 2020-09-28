 

Another Classic Snarky Puppy Track, Remixed and Remastered: “The Good Man Deliver and the Best Is Blessed”

Snarky Puppy - The Good Man Deliver and The Best is Blessed
From Tell Your Friends (Remixed & Remastered)

Tell Your Friends (Remixed & Remastered) available worldwide.

Streaming/Digital: orcd.co
US Physical: store.snarkypuppy.com
EU Physical: storeeurope.snarkypuppy.com

Recorded and filmed live (free of overdubs) at Dockside Studio Recordings in Maurice, LA on Saturday, November 21, 2009.

Written and arranged by Bill Laurance.
Produced by Michael League.

Personnel:
Michael League: electric bass, keybass
Bill Laurance: piano, keyboards
Shaun Martin: Moog, Hammond B3 organ
Justin Stanton: Fender Rhodes, keyboards
Mark Lettieri: electric guitar
Bob Lanzetti: electric guitar
Chris McQueen: electric guitar
Nate Werth: percussion
Robert ‘Sput’ Searight: drums
Jay Jennings: trumpet, flugelhorn
Mike ‘Maz’ Maher: trumpet
Ian Rapien: tenor saxophone
Chris Bullock: tenor saxophone
Zach Brock: violin
Eylem Basaldi - viola
Shawna Hamilton - cello
TaRon Lockett - drums

Engineered by Eric Hartman.
Filmed, directed by Andy LaViolette.
Film produced by Andy LaViolette and Michael League.
New mix by Nic Hard in New York, NY.
New master by Dave McNair Mastering in Winston-Salem, NC.
Original mix by Eric Hartman, Korey Richey, Eric Heigel at Dockside Studio Recordings in Maurice, LA.

groundupmusic.net
snarkypuppy.com

