The Bob Cesca Podcast: The 750 Dollar Question

MP3 Audio

Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:

The 750 Dollar Question — [Explicit Language] How was the debate, people of the future?; Trump’s tax returns revealed by the New York Times; The major takeaways in Harper’s Index format; Trump is a fraud and a loser; Trump’s killing Americans and taking their tax dollars to keep his failing resorts from closing; Trump paid zero in taxes for 10 of the last 15 years; Trump says the NYT article is fake news, then confirms it’s real; Brad Parscale arrested in Florida; Parscale tackled by cops; Parscale under investigation for stealing millions from Trump and the RNC; Channel 4 bombshell about Trump suppression of the Black vote; Wilbur Ross is ignoring the courts; 860,000 Americans have already voted; Buzz Coney Burbank from Buzz Coney Burbank News and Comment is here; With music by Brad Brooks and the Gypsy Moths; and more!