Trump Refuses to Condemn White Supremacism, Calls on Violent Racist Group to “Stand By”
This was the most important (and most horrific) moment in tonight’s unbelievable shitshow. Instead of taking the opportunity to condemn white supremacists, he did the opposite, and called on the violent white supremacist group Proud Boys (by name!) to “stand back and stand by.”
Trump after being asked to condemn white supremacists: ‘Proud boys, stand back and stand by’ pic.twitter.com/4Pw2z3FsUO
— NowThis (@nowthisnews) September 30, 2020
The Proud Boys are thrilled tonight after Trump told them to “stand by” in the debate.
One Proud Boys leader weighs in: “Trump basically said to go fuck them up!” https://t.co/drRp8jwALL
— Will Sommer (@willsommer) September 30, 2020