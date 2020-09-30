The Bob Cesca Interview: Rude Pundit
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Rude Pundit — [Explicit Language & Content! Not Safe For Work or Kids!] The great Lee Papa is also known as the Rude Pundit. You might know Rude from such websites as rudepundit.blogspot.com or you might know Rude from his weekly appearances on the Stephanie Miller Show. Either way, you know Rude combines smart political analysis highlighted by expletives that’d make Sam Kinison blush, so get ready for our obscenity filled recap of last nights presidential debate in which Donald Trump was a geyser of screechy madness. Meanwhile, if you like today’s show, take some time to sign up for our bonus content at patreon.com.