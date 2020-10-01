The Bob Cesca Podcast: Putin’s Puppy
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Putin’s Puppy — [Explicit Content] Rudy Giuliani tweeted “The Debat.” today; The Biden-Trump debate or whatever the hell that was; Fox News Channel’s John Roberts is pissed at the White House; Putin’s Puppy; Kremlin propagandists concerned about Trump; Proud Boys added Trump line to their logo; More poll results from the debate; There are still undecided voters somehow; The debate commission is considering new debate rules; Amy Coney Barrett declined to recuse from election matters; Jody Hamilton and TRex David Ferguson are here; With music by Flying Jacob and Elijah Bone; and more!