Trump Wanted to Hide News About Hope Hicks Testing Positive

So today we’ve learned that Donald Trump tried to keep the news about Hope Hicks testing positive for COVID-19 secret.

If the news about Hicks hadn’t leaked, I have no doubt Trump would have tried to keep his own infection hidden as long as possible. https://t.co/i5AETXdmy9 — Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) October 2, 2020

And even worse; he knew about the Hicks diagnosis when he traveled to his Bedminster golf club to meet with top Republican donors.

Whoever in White House Operations made the below decision should be fired, including the Chief of Staff.



The White House REMOVED some staff from the trip after learning Hope Hicks tested positive BUT DECIDED TO EXPOSE DONORS IN NEW JERSEY. Unacceptable and unforgivable. https://t.co/QG25E8OyK2 — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) October 2, 2020

Those donors are now reportedly “freaking out.”

Luckily, Joe Biden and his wife Jill have tested negative after Trump yelled insanely at him for two hours sans masks.

